Cadence Bank Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 28,480.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.23. 1,274,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its 200 day moving average is $313.96. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $339.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

