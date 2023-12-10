Cadence Bank Grows Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 783.8% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 218,570 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,864,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $32.32. 992,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

