Cadence Bank Has $17.90 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.86. 11,356,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $406.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

