Cadence Bank Has $7.58 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cadence Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,123,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,215,565. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

