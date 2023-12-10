Cadence Bank Has $9.36 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cadence Bank grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,743 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.21. 2,046,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day moving average of $250.96. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

