Cadence Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cadence Bank raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cadence Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Chesapeake Energy worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,918,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,878,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,896,000 after purchasing an additional 220,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,031,000 after purchasing an additional 527,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,220. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $102.35.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

