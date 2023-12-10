Cadence Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cadence Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 899,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

