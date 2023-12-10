Cadence Bank Sells 153 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,532,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. 3,858,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,179. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

