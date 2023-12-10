Cadence Bank Sells 15,450 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cadence Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4,007.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 195,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after buying an additional 190,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 168,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 6,818.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

