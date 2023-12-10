Cadence Bank Sells 1,631 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cadence Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castellan Group lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 9,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,065,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,074,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,723,530. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

