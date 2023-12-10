Cadence Bank Sells 2,664 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadence Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,713,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.84.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

