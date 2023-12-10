Cadence Bank Sells 33,341 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cadence Bank cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,341 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.3% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.72. 4,990,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,991,189. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $157.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

