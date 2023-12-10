Cadence Bank Sells 3,739 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cadence Bank trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cadence Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 21,850,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,805,300. The company has a market capitalization of $160.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

