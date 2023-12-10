Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNH traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.77. 2,039,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,630. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $504.60. The stock has a market cap of $508.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.