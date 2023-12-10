Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 1,310,079 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12,437.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310,079 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.10% of Medtronic worth $116,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

