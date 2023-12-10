Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 15,106 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $129,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after purchasing an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $840.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $812.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $787.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.