Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 19,405 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 978,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.45% of PulteGroup worth $75,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 95.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 64.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $96.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

