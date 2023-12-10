Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,609 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.30% of TELUS worth $84,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

TELUS Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.42%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

