Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $85,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $224.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.42 and its 200-day moving average is $183.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total value of $54,428.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,695.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

