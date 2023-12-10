Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,591 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.15% of Hershey worth $77,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 187.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 605.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Hershey Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $185.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.14. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.