Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 101,484 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.28% of Lennar worth $102,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 11,037.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

