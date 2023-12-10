Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 725,016 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,373,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,016 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $74,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,080,000 after buying an additional 49,782 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 182.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 379,628 shares of company stock valued at $20,070,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

