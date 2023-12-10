Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,977,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 673,591 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Newmont were worth $212,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Newmont by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,008,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,866 shares of company stock worth $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $39.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

View Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.