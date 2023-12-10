Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.89% of Domino’s Pizza worth $104,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $394.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.19.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.23.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

