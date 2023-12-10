Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $106.74 Million Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 154,543 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.26% of TC Energy worth $106,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after buying an additional 461,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,367,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $782,643,000 after buying an additional 1,594,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,049,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $648,548,000 after acquiring an additional 462,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $45.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

