Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $107.49 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,197 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.21% of Public Storage worth $107,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.71.

NYSE:PSA opened at $273.81 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

