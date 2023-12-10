Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $150.67 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.40% of Dollar General worth $150,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.28.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

