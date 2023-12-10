Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $171.24 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,601,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,502 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.23% of Enbridge worth $171,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after acquiring an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after acquiring an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $34.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

