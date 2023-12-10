Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $175.16 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,587,064 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,249 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NIKE were worth $175,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

