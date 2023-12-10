Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $192.37 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394,511 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 1.60% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $192,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of GDX opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49.
About VanEck Gold Miners ETF
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
