Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 2.20% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $117,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 162,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.