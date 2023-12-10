Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $113,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock worth $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:KO opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
