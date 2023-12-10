Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,827 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $94,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

