Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,149,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,843 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.68% of WEC Energy Group worth $189,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $100.08.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

