Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 121,865 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $80,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,326,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.75 and a 12-month high of $161.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
