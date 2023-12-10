Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 4,014 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $89,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $804.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $534.01 and a twelve month high of $815.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $755.23 and its 200 day moving average is $732.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

