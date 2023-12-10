Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,818 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.22% of McKesson worth $126,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $457.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.09.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

