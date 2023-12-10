Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.46% of Ulta Beauty worth $107,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 149.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $482.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.