Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.44% of NVR worth $92,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in NVR by 87.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,535.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,973.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6,064.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,519.05 and a 1 year high of $6,538.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

