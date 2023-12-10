Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,920 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.11% of Southern worth $83,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 160,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 76.9% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 78.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,705,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

