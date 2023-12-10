Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 33,221 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,221 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.37% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $92,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

