Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 74,656 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 74,656 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $110,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 361,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 826,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $98,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,832 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,061 shares of company stock worth $5,780,038 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

