Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.40% of CBRE Group worth $100,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

