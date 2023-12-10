Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OZK

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.