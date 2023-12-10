Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $422.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.23. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $344.34 and a twelve month high of $423.37. The stock has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

