Callan Family Office LLC Buys 2,910 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $186.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.