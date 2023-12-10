Callan Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,838 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $168.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

