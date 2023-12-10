Callan Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,824 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $411,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,008,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,563 shares of company stock worth $2,460,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

