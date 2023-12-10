Callan Family Office LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Amphenol by 102.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amphenol by 64.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

