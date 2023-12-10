Callan Family Office LLC Invests $222,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $451,281 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.2 %

ROK opened at $278.53 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.71 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.74 and a 200-day moving average of $296.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

